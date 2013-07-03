The 23-Year-Old German Who Beat Serena Williams Is Allergic To The Grass Courts At Wimbledon

Sabine Lisicki is allergic to grass.



The 23-year-old German knocked out Serena Williams yesterday and tossed aside Kaia Kanepi in straight sets today.

With most of the top players gone, she has as good a chance as anyone to win it all on Sunday.

And she’s doing it all despite the fact that she’s allergic to the very grass courts she’s playing on.

She told The Tennis Space last year:

“I have strong grass allergies and everything was against me liking grass. … I sneeze when I’m playing on the grass, but that’s just the way it is. I’ve learnt to handle that. I guess that’s fine.”

She’s actually really good on grass, even though she sneezes everywhere. She has now made it to the semifinals of Wimbledon in two of the last three years.

After beating Serena, she collapsed onto the court in a celebration that had to aggravate her allergies:

It’s like Michael Phelps being allergic to water:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.