A billionaire and a jewellery designer had a lavish $11 million wedding and put it all on Instagram

You might think that when the mega-rich get married, they have bigger concerns than wedding hashtags.

But that was not the case when 30-year-old Lebanese-Egyptian jewellery designer Sabine Ghanem married 26-year-old billionaire oil heir Joseph Getty last month in Rome, Italy.

As it turns out, Ghanem and Getty are just like us: they neatly cataloged all of their photos under the hashtag #Joebine, a composite of their two first names.

The incredible wedding weekend was covered by Harper’s Bazaar, W magazine, and New York Magazine’s The Cut, and was rumoured to have cost Ghanem’s Lebanese financier father nearly $US11 million.

The epic wedding celebrations began with a party the night before the wedding. The theme was “Les Liaisons Dangereuse,” an 18th Century classic novel about the French aristocracy. Guests were happy to dress to the theme.

Throwback in the late 18th Century! #joebine @karoumaforever @orianekhoury @nazaninesabbag @alexinopatatino @miletiswimwear ❤️❤️ A photo posted by Tania (@taniadanial) on Jun 15, 2015 at 4:58am PDT

Guests included Princess Beatrice, socialite Bianca Brandolini d’Adda, and Monaco royal Pierre Casiraghi with his finance Beatrice Borromeo — oh, and Pandora Vanderpump of reality TV fame.

Still dreaming about last weekend… My husband loves 18th century Rome hahaha #joebine #happydance A photo posted by Pandora Vanderpump Sabo (@pandoravt) on Jun 6, 2015 at 10:59am PDT

The soon-to-be bride looked magnificent in her dress. Ghanem’s father is a financier while her mother is an Egyptian interior designer, according to the Telegraph.