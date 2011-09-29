Former Conquest Explains The Sexual Magnetism Of Silvio Berlusconi

The Italian edition of Vanity Fair has scored an interview with “Queen Bee” and bunga bunga queen Sabina Began.



As well as providing a intriguing picture of herself with George Clooney, the article also gives an insight into the Silvio Berlusconi’s sexual allure.

Began describes a trip to the Italian premier’s lakeside estate in 2005 (translation via The Daily Mail):

‘I plucked up the courage to ask him would it be possible that one day I could return with my boyfriend if I had one and have a similar romantic walk with him.

‘Berlusconi looked me straight in the eyes with an icy look and said “No” – I only realised he was having fun with me when he said “Not unless you are my girlfriend. To do that you have to take my hand” and from there we never looked back.

‘We had dinner on [Formula One boss Flavio] Briatore’s yacht Force Blue and he (Berlusconi) was whispering in my ear, he was hypnotising me after two hours I was hot and ready – their was no stopping us from there.

She adds that she was in love with Berlusconi, who told her he had been “hurt by women”. After their liaison she helped arrange his parties, which is apparently where she met Clooney.

Began, an actress from Germany, stands accused of arranging prostitutes for Berlusconi’s “bunga bunga” parties. She denies the charges, asking “Is it a sin to adore the prime minister?”

The interview with Began will be on Italian newstands today.

