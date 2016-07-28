It looks like the biggest takeover in years is in trouble

The beer giant SABMiller has told its employees to stop working on the company’s combination with Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
That follows news out Tuesday that AB InBev, the maker of Budweiser, had raised its bid to £45 ($59) a share from the £44 ($57) announced back in October.
The new offer values SABMiller at roughly $125 billion, up from about $109 billion last October, based on exchange rates at the time.
Numerous activist investors in SABMiller, including Elliott Management, had raised concerns about the deal following a 12% drop in the pound versus the dollar since the UK voted in June to leave the European Union.
AB InBev also tweaked the terms of an alternative share-and-cash structure designed for SABMiller’s two largest shareholders, raising the cash element by £0.88 ($1.15) a share, according to Reuters.
AB InBev’s new bid for #UK SABMiller is $125bn (£82.7bn), the 3rd largest M&A deal on record #market $SAB pic.twitter.com/HMb5dYg44F
— Dealogic (@Dealogic) July 26, 2016
The beer maker’s shares dipped in response to the news Wednesday.
