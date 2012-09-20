This Ad Agency Created A 5-Story Post-It Note Mural Of Its CEO's Face

Adweek’s headline about Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Kevin Roberts’ visit to his Warsaw, Poland, branch could not have put it better: “This Is How You Suck Up to Your Agency’s Visiting Global CEO.”



Roberts was in town for a conference — he spends the majority of his time flying from one foreign luxury hotel to another — and to honour him the Saatchi Warsaw staff created a five-floor mural of his face made entirely out of Post-It notes.

Roberts, famously, isn’t shy about publicity. He probably loved it. Here’s Adweek’s image of it:

Photo: Adweek

Related:

Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Says He Spends 250 Nights A Year In Luxury Hotels

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.