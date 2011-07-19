These People Determine How The Big Money Gets Spent On Ads

Photo: Simone Foxman, Business Insider
Some of the world’s most creative people work at Saatchi & Saatchi.The advertising agency handles portfolios for giants like MillerCoors, General Mills and Toyota in its 140 offices around the world.
The company was founded in the UK in 1970, and quickly became the biggest international agency in the 1980s. Though it no longer holds that title, it’s still a major force in the business, and has many Fortune 500 clients.
AdAge estimates Saatchi & Saatchi worldwide revenues surpass $800 million. With that kind of money to spend, the people who work for this agency play a huge role in picking the winners and losers among publishers and online services.
We were curious about what it’s like to work for Saatchi — and if the “Mad Men” culture still exists — so we took a tour of its worldwide headquarters.
After our meeting, we make our way to the gym, which overlooks New York's Hudson River. About 5 or 6 employees take advantage of the space at any given time
At the back of the room is a door that leads to the roof - where there's a track for those who want to run outside. It's also where Saatchi recently hosted its employee fashion show
We peer down to the Pier 40 trapeze school at Hudson River Park (made famous by Sex & The City's Carrie Bradshaw)
