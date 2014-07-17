Start Your Sales Career At Business Insider's Research Service

BI Intelligence is a fast-growing and cutting-edge research service from Business Insider. At BI Intelligence we believe every knowledge worker deserves access to research, charts, and data to make their lives easier and their job performance better. We are growing our B2B client base, discovering new audiences and industries that benefit from the data, research and business insights we develop. We’re adding to our sales team, someone to qualify inbound leads, conduct outbound prospecting, and work within an environment of measured analysis. If you’re an ambitious self-starter eager to break into B2B sales, this is the role for you.

We’ll teach what you need to know to successfully sell syndicated research to enterprise customers, find and cultivate leads, and experience the thrill of closing your own deals. To be a successful part of our team you need to be comfortable talking to strangers, and have a positive attitude. You should be resourceful and metrics driven, being eager to sell and to learn.

Job Responsibilities

Outbound prospecting for new contacts at companies not yet using BI Intelligence

Work closely with the sales team to accelerate sales cycle and to extend reach into target accounts

Outreach to inbound leads that need further qualification

Qualify existing leads

Daily use and update of Salesforce.com

Achieve revenue goals on a quarterly/annual basis

Requirements

Proven ability to research and prospect using telephone, email, and online networking sites

1-2 years experience in client communication position, ideally new client development, customer acquisition or customer conversion

Experience in a team environment that requires email and phone outreach, and analysed performance by measured results

Attention to detail, strong organizational skills

Bachelors degree preferred

Apply online and send us a short note to let us know why you’re a good fit for the position. Thanks in advance.

