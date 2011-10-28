And Now Watch Saadi Qaddafi In The Longest Substitution Ever

These days, Saadi Qaddafi is in Niger after escaping Tripoli in August.



But there were better times for the fallen leader’s son. Saadi played on the Libyan soccer team, and back in 2003, when Libya played Canada in a friendly, he had a little fun.

When he was leaving the game for a substitution, he and another teammate shook every Canadian player’s hand on the field.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.