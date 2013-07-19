SA100 + Startup = Must-Attend Event

Every fall, Business Insider releases the much-anticipated SA100 list identifying the people who did the coolest things the past year in the NY tech scene.

The list is feted at an invitation-only party on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

This year, we’re taking it up a notch. Aspiring entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to get smart by day and party at the NYSE by night because we’re holding Startup 2013, NYC’s preeminent entrepreneurship conference, on the same day as SA100. And for the first time ever, we will be selling 50 VIP tickets. That’s right: you can attend Startup all day, SA100 (and its after party) all night, with just one ticket.

Startup offers a jam-packed agenda with a morning full of classes from General Assembly — you’ll have the opportunity to select your own curriculum from 15+ carefully-curated classes — and an afternoon of insights from top entrepreneurs and VCs, including:

Sean Rad, Tinder

Alexandra Chong, Lulu

Paul Forster, indeed

John Borthwick, Betaworks

Jake Schwartz, General Assemb.ly

Dan Porter, OMGPop

Ilan Zechory, RapGenius

After a day of learning and networking, attendees who have purchased the VIP pass can walk on over to the NYSE trading floor and celebrate. Buy your tickets now before they sell out!

If you’re interested in joining the Startup/SA100 community by sponsoring, contact [email protected].

