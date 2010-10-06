JUST FOUR DAYS LEFT: Submit Your Nominations For The 2010 Silicon Alley 100 Now!

TA was one of the biggest movers in NYC tech in 2009. What about 2010?

In just three weeks, we will be publishing the most eagerly awaited rankings list in New York: The Silicon Alley 100.The Silicon Alley 100 ranks the 100 people who have done the coolest stuff in the New York digital community this year.





We’ll be celebrating this year’s list with a huge bash on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange–to which all the winners and their colleagues and handlers and other NYC digital luminaries will be invited.

To get all that ready, we need to start evaluating your nominations now. So get to it:

In the comments section below, please post the names of the people you think have done the coolest stuff in and for the NYC digital community this year. Then, for each person you nominate, please explain WHAT THEY HAVE DONE that you think is so cool.

What does “done something cool” mean?

Launched an amazing startup

Created an excellent product

Funded an awesome company or two

Provided excellent advice

Supported and contributed to the New York digital community

Accomplished something amazing–in business or in life

Donated a ton of money or time to a worthy cause

Etc. — You be the judge

You have a week to get your nominations in (we’ll stop taking them Friday, October 8th, at midnight). Meanwhile, we’ll start working on our own nominations and figuring out who has ACTUALLY done something cool as opposed to who’s a poseur.

Then we’ll spend a couple of weeks narrowing down the list before we unveil the 2010 rankings, have our huge bash at the NYSE, and post pictures for everyone to see.

So get cracking! Post your nominations in the comments below.

(And if you feel so passionately about a candidate that you want to provide LOTS of supporting information but don’t want to post it in the comments, you can also send us a detailed email to [email protected]. Important: Your email must have the subject line SA 100, or it may be lost in the shuffle).

You can also check out our 2009 Silicon Alley 100 list here >.

Here are a few of the people that have been nominated already:

Dennis Crowley, Foursquare

Tim Armstrong, AOL

Ben Lerer, Thrillist

John Borthwick, Betaworks

Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed

Marco Arment, Instapaper

Chris Dixon, Founders’ Collective

Joshua Kushner, Thrive Capital

Naveen Selvadurai, Foursquare

Justin Schaffer, Facebook/Hot Potato

Bob Bowman, MLBAM

Brooke Moreland, Fashism

Rachel Sterne, GroundReport

Jennifer Hymen and Jennifer Carter-Fleiss, Rent the Runway

Alexa Herschfeld, Paperless Post

Ken Lerer, Lerer Ventures

Nick Denton, Gawker Media

Gaby Darbyshire, Gawker Media

Jose Ferreira, Knewton

Larry Lenihan, FirstMark Capital

Mike Bloomberg, New York City

Ran Harnevo, 5min Media

Patrick Keane, Associated Content/Yahoo

Barry Silbert, SecondMarket

Joe Zawadzki, MediaMath

Brian O’Kelley, AppNexus

David Tisch, TechStars

Kevin Kearney, Hard Candy Shell

Geoff Lewis, TopGuest

Mike Lazerow, Buddy Media

Rob Kalin, Etsy

Andrew Kortina, Venmo

Kal Vepuri, Trisiras Group

Peter Flint, Polaris Ventures / Dog Patch Labs

Many more to come…

