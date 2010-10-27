The Silicon Alley 100: New York's Coolest Tech People In 2010

It’s been an awesome year for New York City tech.



From the explosive growth of Foursquare, to the increasing influence of new-media power-houses like Gawker and Huffington Post, to the booming sales of Gilt Groupe, AppNexus, Buddy Media, MediaMath, and many others, to the further development of a vibrant angel and VC community, the city’s tech-media foundation continues to get stronger.

In celebration of this, with your help, we’ve put together our annual list of 100 people in the New York tech community who did really cool stuff this year. It is ranked.

Congrats to everyone who made the list! Here’s to an even more exciting 2011.

Disclosure

A number of Business Insider’s investors appear on this list: Kevin Ryan (also our Chairman), RRE, Ken Lerer, and Roger Ehrenberg.

Many companies on the list share investors with Business Insider. Fashism’s Brooke Moreland is married to Business Insider’s Joe Weisenthal.

Acknowledgments



We would like to thank the many readers who took the time to send us nominations. We would also like to thank intern Cooper Smith for his extensive work on this list. Also involved in the selection or creation of the Silicon Alley 100: Henry Blodget, Nicholas Carlson, Dan Frommer, Nick Saint, Jay Yarow, Jessica Liebman, Dina Spector, William Wei, and Jason Merriman.

