The 2009 Silicon Alley 100

Complete Coverage:

The Complete List, A-Z

Who’s New?

2008 List

2007 ListFor many New York tech and media companies, 2009 was a year to forget: Declining advertising and subscription revenue, penny-pinching customers, and extra-careful investors made for an unpleasant business environment — at least the first half of the year.



But that didn’t stop people from doing important, interesting, and/or cool stuff in 2009!

So for this year’s Silicon Alley 100, we focused on highlighting individuals — 113, to be exact — who made a mark this year.

To be clear, this year’s list is not a “power and influence” list. It’s a list of people in the NYC digital community who did really cool stuff. So if you’re powerful and influential and you’re wondering why you’re not on the list, maybe you just spent the year sitting around on your powerful duff.

The list is also not ranked. When the criteria is “did important, interesting, and/or cool stuff,” any ranking would be arbitrary. So you can tell everyone you’re No. 1!

This year’s list includes people like Tim Armstrong, who quit his job at Google to take over as AOL’s CEO; Ian Lynch Smith, whose Brooklyn-based Freeverse Software became one of the top iPhone gaming companies; and Tina Brown, who is building The Daily Beast into a beast.

Click here to scroll through the Silicon Alley 100 →

Special thanks to our sponsor, 2010 International CES, for making this list possible. And thanks to our teammates Nick Saint and Bianca Male for their research and production assistance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.