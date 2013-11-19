SA Police Have Charged A Man With Murder In A Thirty-Year Missing Girl Cold Case

Thirty years ago, a young girl was tucked into bed in an Adelaide suburb. In the morning she was gone and is still missing.

Today a 65-year-old man, Dieter Pfennig, was charged in Port Lincoln, South Australia, with the murder of Louise Bell.

Louise, aged 10, was last seen when she went to bed on the night of January 4, 1983, at her Meadow Way, Hackham West, home in Adelaide.

At some point during the night she was abducted from her bedroom.

Louise’s family remain devastated by her disappearance but are hopeful that her body will one day be found.

“We will never give up the search,” says Deputy Police Commissioner Grant Stevens.

The case has had its stops and starts with more than 550 statements taken by police.

Convicted sexual predator Raymond John Bolte, also known as Raymond John Geesing, was jailed for life in 1984 for Louise’s murder but later released on appeal.

More recently Police used DNA technology and last year spend days digging in a suburban backyard.

Louise Bell’s disappearance is one of many missing children cases in South Australia.

The most famous is the Beaumont children — nine-year-old Jane, seven-year-old Arnna and four-year-old Grant — who disappeared from Adelaide’s Glenelg beach on Australia Day in 1966.

