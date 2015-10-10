PHOTOS: 100 of the coolest people in NYC tech partying at the top of the One World Trade Center

This week, we celebrated our annual Silicon Alley 100 list at the One World Observatory atop the One World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan.

Hundreds of people doing cool and interesting things in New York tech came for cocktails, good food, and great company.

The group partied until late, straight through the event and into the after party that followed.

This year's Silicon Alley 100 party was held at the top of One World Trade Center. Sari Goodfriend The observatory at One World Trade Center has breathtaking views of New York City. Sari Goodfriend It was only appropriate that a party celebrating New York City companies served New York City-themed drinks. Sari Goodfriend If you don't Instagram from the top of 1 WTC, were you even there? Sari Goodfriend There was a ton of food for guests to munch on throughout the night. Sari Goodfriend The party had three open bars... Sari Goodfriend ...and servers walking around shucking oysters on-demand for guests. Sari Goodfriend And here's Business Insider's own video editors, Justin Maiman and Sarah Silverstein. Sari Goodfriend RRE Ventures' Alice Lloyd George, Mic's Chris Altchek, and Business Insider's Peter Spande strike a pose. Sari Goodfriend Warby Parker's Dave Gilboa eyes the spread of burgers, chicken sandwiches, and lobster rolls. Sari Goodfriend The view from the top when the sun set wasn't too bad either. Sari Goodfriend The Saavn crew came to hang out. Sari Goodfriend Here's Ben Mckean, the former Groupon exec who launched his food startup Hungryroot earlier this year. Sari Goodfriend Gawker Media COO Scott Kidder and media dynamic duo Jamie and Brian Stelter made an appearance. Sari Goodfriend The Blue Apron crew dropped by. Sari Goodfriend Fundera's Jared Hecht and the Huffington Post's Jared Grusd smile for the camera. Sari Goodfriend AptDeco cofounder Reham Fagiri with Squad's Adam Liebman. Sari Goodfriend Etsy CEO Chad Dickerson -- the #1 guy on our Silicon Alley 100 list -- also showed up to the party. Sari Goodfriend Here's Troops' Dan Reich, Scott Britton, and Greg Ratner and Squad's Adam Liebman. Sari Goodfriend Guests loved The Bosco's photobooth. Sari Goodfriend Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley and his wife Chelsa Crowley, the cofounder of makeup startup Stowaway, snapped a few pictures. via GIPHY Of course, the party wouldn't have been possible without BI's event director, Valerie Reimer (left). Sari Goodfriend

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.