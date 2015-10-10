PHOTOS: 100 of the coolest people in NYC tech partying at the top of the One World Trade Center

This week, we celebrated our annual Silicon Alley 100 list at the One World Observatory atop the One World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan.
Hundreds of people doing cool and interesting things in New York tech came for cocktails, good food, and great company.
The group partied until late, straight through the event and into the after party that followed.
It was only appropriate that a party celebrating New York City companies served New York City-themed drinks.
Sari Goodfriend
Sari Goodfriend
RRE Ventures' Alice Lloyd George, Mic's Chris Altchek, and Business Insider's Peter Spande strike a pose.
Sari Goodfriend
Sari Goodfriend
Here's Ben Mckean, the former Groupon exec who launched his food startup Hungryroot earlier this year.
Sari Goodfriend
Sari Goodfriend
Sari Goodfriend
Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley and his wife Chelsa Crowley, the cofounder of makeup startup Stowaway, snapped a few pictures.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.