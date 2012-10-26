THE SILICON ALLEY 100: The Coolest People In New York Tech This Year

In the past few years, New York City has become a tech hotspot. And while it hasn’t had any LinkedIn or Facebook-size exits, it has produced a few IPOs and near-billion-dollar acquisitions.



It’s become the home to some of tech’s most promising new companies, from Etsy to Makerbot to Kickstarter. Early stage investors like David Tisch, Joshua Kushner, First Round Capital, and Lerer Ventures are playing a large part in helping fuel the fire.

All in, it’s been a great year for New York Tech. So we created the Silicon Alley 100 to celebrate people who did the coolest things in 2012. And this year, the list is ranked.

So what constitutes someone who’s done something cool?

We prioritised entrepreneurs over investors, because it’s much harder to start a company than to fund one. In particular, we prioritised startups with amazing exits and people who had big, game-changing roles at the tech companies.

Next, we valued companies that really exploded over the last year (the Kickstarters, Etsys and 10gens), followed by entrepreneurs who launched interesting new companies. Then we dove deeper into the ecosystem and recognised the money behind the startups — the angel and early-stage investors, as well as the creators of incubators and accelerators.

Thanks to everyone for all the hard work they’ve done to make New York the coolest place in the world to launch a tech company.

Disclosure

A number of Business Insider‘s investors appear on this list: RRE, Ken Lerer, Dwight Merriman.

Many companies on the list share investors with Business Insider. One VC firm is even in the same building as Business Insider, although no one who worked on this list has ever visited that floor.

Feedback

Disagree with our picks? Let us know what you think in the comments section below, or on Twitter: #sa100

Complete Coverage

In A-Z Order

The Complete List 1-100

The 2011 List

Acknowledgments



We would like to thank the many readers who took the time to send us nominations. We would also like to thank intern Megan Rose Dickey for her extensive work on this list. Also involved in the selection or creation of the Silicon Alley 100: Nicholas Carlson and Henry Blodget.

