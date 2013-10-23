'S..T HAPPENS': SCM's Chairman Just Revisited The Worst Prank Call In The Worst Possible Way

A comment by Southern Cross Media chairman Max Moore-Wilton that “s..t happens” was an insult to the memory of a nurse who took her life after being subject to a prank by an Australian radio station, says a British Labour MP.
Nurse Jacinta Saldanha committed suicide several days after 2Day FM jocks rang a London hospital pretending to be the Queen and Prince Charles inquiring about the pregnant Duchess of Cornwall.
“These incidents were unfortunate, no doubt about that,” Mr Moore-Wilton told shareholders at this week’s Southern Cross Media annual general meeting.
“But in the immortal words of someone whose identity I cannot recall, s..t happens.”
British MP Keith Vas said he was “shocked to hear Max Moore-Wilton’s comments about this tragic incident”.
“This is an insult to the memory of a loving mother and wife. The radio station has clearly not learnt the lessons from this incident,” he said.
“Mr Moore-Wilson must apologise for his comments immediately.”
