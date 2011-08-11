More Security At The S&P Building A Day After Taunting Banner

A source at the S&P tells us that there’s something unusual going on at S&P building today.



It’s totally surrounded by security right now, says our source. A spokesman for the S&P declined to comment.

Guess they need protection in case more angry Midwestern mums take action.

Speaking of that, here’s a better photo of the banner that a plane flew nearby the S&P building on Tuesday, courtesy of the Daily.

Lucy Nobbe, a broker from the Mid West, hired the plane to send the S&P and politicians a message:

“THANKS FOR THE DOWNGRADE. YOU SHOULD ALL BE FIRED!”

(Her views do not represent the views of Wedbush Financial, her employer.)

