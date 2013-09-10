J.J. Abrams Mystery Project Revealed With Full Trailer For 'S.'

Last month, J.J. Abrams debuted a

mysterious black-and-white trailer for an upcoming project.

Now, we finally know what Abrams has been working on, and — surprise! — it’s NOT a movie.

Abrams’ latest trailer is for a book called S. written by Doug Dorst out October 29. The title of the original video was called “Stranger.”

Dorst has previously written The Surf Guru.

Everyone assumed the trailer was for a film considering the trailer came from his production company Bad Robot. Touché Abrams. You got us.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the book is a mystery, love story about a relationship between two college students who send each other notes in the margins of a fictional 1949 novel.

Check out the trailer for his book :

