This Awesome One-Wheeled Motorcycle Could Be The Next Segway

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> You know you're on an eye-catching vehicle when people hurrying through Central Park on one of the coldest days of the year stop to take photos and ask, "What is that thing?" That thing, in this case, was the RYNO -- a $US5,300 one-wheeled, self-balancing electric motorcycle. (The term "unicycle" is not welcome here.) The idea for the RYNO was born seven years ago, when creator Chris Hoffman's daughter asked him to build a working version of a one-wheeled ride she saw in a video game. Now that the RYNO's about to hit the market, we met with Hoffman to take it for a spin in New York City. With a top speed of 10 mph and a range of 10 miles, it won't take you too far, too fast. But after trying it, we can say it will certainly attract a lot of interest. Then it's up to Hoffman and his team to convert that buzz into sales. Produced by William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.