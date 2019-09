The Ryder Cup started this morning, and we totally underestimated how exciting it is.



The players are going wild, the fans are heckling the Europeans, and the caddies are spinning flagsticks over their heads like maniacs.

Here’s what happened after Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley won their foursome.

Photo: ESPN

