A Ryder Cup fan who heckled Rory McIlroy for missing a putt came out and hit the same shot to win $100

North Dakota resident David Johnson has Team USA out to an early lead in the Ryder Cup after successfully sinking a 12-foot putt to win $100 off of Team Europe — just moments after heckling Rory McIlroy for missing it.

During a practice round on Thursday, European golfers Henrik Stenson and Rory McIlroy were practicing on a green and couldn’t quite sink a 12-foot putt on the eighth hole. Between the two of them, they missed six times.

After one of the misses, Johnson heckled the golfers from the gallery, yelling that even he could make the putt, according to Golf.com.

Then, suddenly, Stenson called Johnson out of the stands and bet him he couldn’t make it. Justin Rose put his money where Stenson’s mouth was and placed a $100 bill onto the green at the spot of the putt.

When he sunk it, the crowd went bananas.

McIlroy posted a video of the putt to Twitter:

“I closed my eyes, swallowed my puke, hit the putt and it happened to go in,” Johnson told reporters after.

Team Europe took the loss well. During an interview for Golf.com, Johnson showed that all three golfers signed golf balls for Johnson.

They even signed the $100 bill!

Here is an interview with Johnson:

Check out some other shots from the moment:

