Ryanair To Sell Standing Room Only Tickets -- Is This Coming Soon To America?

Artist’s rendering via Daily Mail

Discount European airline Ryanair is taking discount further than you ever thought possible, reports Daily Mail. Starting next year, passengers can buy £4 standing tickets and pay £1 to use the lavatory.The trick is getting it past safety regulators:



The plan is to remove the back 10 rows of seats from the carrier’s 250 planes and replace them with 15 rows of vertical seats. Two toilets at the back could also be removed to free up even more space.

In the vertical seats, passengers will still be restrained with a seat belt which will go over the shoulder, and will adhere to all current safety regulations which apply to normal aircraft seating, Ryanair said.

Discount flights outside the US can be ridiculously packed, and fast, and cheap. Although the idea of standing flights is shocking, it makes economic sense and people will buy. Even Americans have swallowed the idea of paying for baggage.

Why are airlines cutting costs? Fuel costs are only going up.

