Ryanair's Latest Money-Making Scheme: Screening Porn On Planes

Perhaps inspired by the latest release of its spicy cabin crew calendar, CEO of Irish budget carrier Ryanair, Michael O’Leary is talking about launching a service where passengers can watch porn on flights, according to The Sun (via Gawker).The dirty scenes won’t be available to view on screens on the back of seats, assures O’Leary, the X-rated entertainment would only be downloadable through an inflight-app for iPads and smartphones.



Unfortunately, excited passengers will have to wait at least a year before they can even think about purchasing raunchy scenes on their handheld devices. The airline is still not sure whether it will be able to secure powerful enough broadband connections or if there is a market for porn on planes, reports The Sun.

Of course, Ryanair’s famously charismatic boss is known for pushing the limits of air travel when it comes to keeping fares low.

And travellers are willing to play along if it means cheap tickets.

In September 2011, Ryanair reported a 6 per cent climb in passenger traffic, increasing to 7.25 million from 6.84 million the previous year.

O’Leary’s cost-cutting measures may not always get the greenlight — and are often the subject of controversy — but the company’s innovative milieu is something to admire.

