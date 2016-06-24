Ryanair -- which originally predicted a Remain vote -- launches £9.99 flight sale for people who 'need a getaway' after Brexit wins

Ryanair, the Irish low-cost airline, is 24-hour £9.99 flash sale for people who “need a getaway” after the UK voted to leave the European Union.

An ad for the promotion on Twitter takes on the famous “hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil” monkeys and replaces them with UKIP leader Nigel Farage, former London Mayor Boris Johnson, and justice secretary Michael Gove — the leading three figures of the Leave campaign.

24 hour seat sale! 1 million seats to Europe from £9.99 https://t.co/HjDg6312d3 pic.twitter.com/J37JpYTsgZ

— Ryanair (@Ryanair) June 23, 2016

Ryanair, was firmly in the Remain camp — so much so that it had sent out a marketing email earlier on Friday morning — hours ahead of the official referendum results — to promote the sale, reading: “Celebrate remaining in Europe with 1 million seats from £9.99.”

Lower down, the email hedged the results a little better (emphasis ours):

“As the UK’s largest airline, we hope the UK will vote to Remain in the EU. To celebrate what we pray will be a big Remain majority, we’re launching a 1 million seat sale with fares to Europe starting from just £9.99 — less than the UK’s £13 travel tax — for travel in October and November, just after midnight tonight until midnight (GMT) Friday.”

Ryanair CMO Kenny Jacobs tweeted:

@NatalieLightman @larakiara I won’t make a living as a forecaster Natalie but please book a flight

— Kenny Jacobs (@Kenny_Jacobs) June 24, 2016

Jacobs said bookings in the UK were up 33% on yesterday.

@larakiara @NatalieLightman About midnight – bookings from the UK are up over 33% versus yesterday so it’s working !

— Kenny Jacobs (@Kenny_Jacobs) June 24, 2016

