Ryanair -- which originally predicted a Remain vote -- launches £9.99 flight sale for people who 'need a getaway' after Brexit wins

Lara O'Reilly

Ryanair, the Irish low-cost airline, is 24-hour £9.99 flash sale for people who “need a getaway” after the UK voted to leave the European Union.

An ad for the promotion on Twitter takes on the famous “hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil” monkeys and replaces them with UKIP leader Nigel Farage, former London Mayor Boris Johnson, and justice secretary Michael Gove — the leading three figures of the Leave campaign.

Ryanair, was firmly in the Remain camp — so much so that it had sent out a marketing email earlier on Friday morning — hours ahead of the official referendum results — to promote the sale, reading: “Celebrate remaining in Europe with 1 million seats from £9.99.”

Lower down, the email hedged the results a little better (emphasis ours):

“As the UK’s largest airline, we hope the UK will vote to Remain in the EU. To celebrate what we pray will be a big Remain majority, we’re launching a 1 million seat sale with fares to Europe starting from just £9.99 — less than the UK’s £13 travel tax — for travel in October and November, just after midnight tonight until midnight (GMT) Friday.”

Ryanair CMO Kenny Jacobs tweeted:

Jacobs said bookings in the UK were up 33% on yesterday.

