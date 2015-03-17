Ryanair is planning to launch Europe to America flights and they could start at just $20

AP Ryanair is going to start flying between Europe and America.

Ireland’s budget airline Ryanair is set to launch transatlantic flights — and they could cost as little as £10, the Guardian reports. The company’s board has approved plans to begin flights between up to 14 destinations in Europe and the US.

Cities included in the strategy include New York, Boston, and Chicago stateside, the Guardian says, and London Stansted, Berlin, and Ryanair’s native Dublin across the pond. The long haul addition to the company’s flight offerings could come into operation in four or five years’ time.

The airline has announced it is in talks with manufacturers over buying suitable aircraft for the venture — currently, it only carries out short to mid-length journeys, so would need much bigger planes to make the trip over the Atlantic.

