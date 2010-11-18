Ryanair Crew Lock Toilets, Turn Off Lights And Leave Passengers On Plane For Four Hours

A Ryanair crew locked more than 100 passengers on a plane in Belgium after they refused to get off the aircraft, the Daily Mail reports.



The mostly French commuters were incensed that the plane, which was supposed to land near Paris, had been re-routed to Liege in neighbouring Belgium due to bad weather.

The crew offered for the stranded travellers to sit in a transit lounge inside the airport, but were rejected. So they locked the toilets, turned off the lights, and got off the plane.

