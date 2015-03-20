Ryanair will NOT offer Europe-to-America flights for only £10

Europeans rejoiced when they first heard the news that it could be possible to get a return flight to the US for as little as £10.

However, despite the Guardian and others reporting that the Irish budget airline’s

board already approved plans to begin flights between up to 14 destinations in Europe and the US, Ryanair were quick to debunk any idea of the sort.

The budget airline said in a statement: “In the light of recent press coverage, the Board of Ryanair Holdings Plc wishes to clarify that it has not considered or approved any transatlantic project and does not intend to do so.“

On March 16, the Guardian went into detail about how Ryanair’s five-year strategy included operating some transatlantic flights.

Cities served would include New York, Boston, and Chicago stateside and London Stansted, Berlin, and Ryanair’s native Dublin across the pond. The long-haul flights were tipped to begin service in four or five years’ time.

Alas, at the moment, it looks like wishful thinking. It probably would not have been as cheap as everyone thought anyway.

The Telegraph estimated that a return fare would cost £185.20 ($US273.24) as Ryanair charges customers extra for a range of services including baggage, food, drink and even paper tickets if you forget to print them off.

Obviously, given the nature of Ryanair, which adds lots of extra costs to tickets, the £10 price tag ($US14.75) will be much more once everything paid for. Food and drink, baggage fees, and other extras bump up the price.

Meanwhile, the cheapest flights to the US at the moment are around £300 on the London Gatwick service with Norwegian Air Shuttle — without baggage.

