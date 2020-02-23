The CEO of one of the world's largest airlines said Muslim men are more likely to be 'bombers' and should be profiled at airports

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary attends a Reuters Newsmaker event in London.JPG

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary is facing criticism after calling on airports to profile Muslim men travelling alone.

In an interview with The Times, O’Leary said that “males of a Muslim persuasion” who are travelling alone are more likely to be “bombers” and pose a higher risk to airlines than other passengers.

O’Leary faced criticism from hate crime monitoring groups and a Labour MP who accused him of stoking racism and Islamophobia.

Ryanair told Sky News that O’Leary’s statements were “simply inaccurate.”

He went on to say that profiling of Muslim families doesn’t have to be as strict because “the chances [they] are going to blow them all up is zero.”

“You can’t say stuff, because it’s racism,” O’Leary, who’s held Ryanair’s CEO position since 1994, told The Times. “Thirty years ago, it was the Irish. If that is where the threat is coming from, deal with the threat.”

O’Leary, one of the wealthiest men in Ireland, faced criticism from hate crime monitoring groups and Labour MP Khalid Mahmood, who accused the airline CEO of Islamophobia in a comment to Sky News.

The Muslim Council of Britain told the Guardian: “This is the very definition of Islamophobia. Institutional discrimination against Muslims is well-established: whether it is the ability to get a job, buy a flat or even getting car insurance. The challenges of flying while Muslim are well documented across the globe.

O’Leary’s interview with the Times included a number of disparaging comments, including calling the need for wheelchair facilities on every floor of a Dublin office building “complete and utter nonsense.” He made fun of transgender rights and the need for gender-neutral bathrooms; and called obese passengers “monsters” who should consider buying two seats.

