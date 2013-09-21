17 Photos That Prove Ryanair's CEO Is Unlike Anyone Else In The Business

Ultra low-cost carrier

Ryanairis the subject of endless derision from travellers who hate its endless fees and lack of service, but there’s

no denying it does good business.

At the center of the unusual success story is Michael O’Leary, the airline’s 52-year-old Irish CEO.

O’Leary is nothing like the usually staid airline boss.

He prefers Viking and French chambermaid outfits to suits and ties. He curses at journalists and uses press conferences to rant about European tax policies that drive him nuts.

He has required his chauffeur to drive in the bus lane to avoid traffic and been accused of telling lies in court.

And in a recent announcement that Ryanair wants to improve its service to win over more customers, he didn’t mince words.

“We should try to eliminate things that unnecessarily piss people off,” he said.

Once you know all that, the following images of O’Leary pulling faces and clowning around will come as no surprise. This just isn’t normal CEO behaviour.

O'Leary is open about his strong opinions, like business books are 'usually written by wankers.' His thoughts on carbon taxes: 'Only in Europe would you get that kind of stupidity.' He made it clear what he thought of the EU Commission's March 2012 decision to open in-depth investigations into how airports were being financed. O'Leary likes costumes. He dressed up as a Viking to celebrate new routes from Stockholm. He got a custom soccer jersey to tout a goal of 50 million passengers on Italian routes in October 2007. He's big on making funny faces and gestures, like at this press conference in Marseille in February 2011. And this one, at a November 2011 conference. He has no reason not to clown around for photographers, like at this 2007 press conference in Rome. O'Leary pretended to bite a toy aeroplane at a conference in Brussels, March 18, 2009. And he went after some cake at an October 2010 conference, where he called for an end to the 'right to strike' for air travel workers. At a January 2010 press conference announcing new Italian routes, he goofed off with a model plane. If there's no model plane on hand, an enormous 1 euro coin will do for a prop. O'Leary picked up Maria Mueller, his marketing manager for the Frankfurt-Hahn airport, in June 2002. To advertise 'The Girls of Ryanair Cabin Crew Charity Calendar,' he hoisted one of his flight attendants. He has offered new destinations as Christmas presents. At the 2013 Paris Air Show in June, O'Leary and Boeing Commercial Aeroplanes CEO Ray Conner announced Ryanair's order of 175 Boeing jets. Of course, O'Leary took the opportunity to play with a 50 euro bill and make a face. The CEO rarely appears at the air shows, he said. And unlike just about everyone who went to Paris, he didn't bother to put on a suit. It's just not his way of doing business. Now see how American carriers stack up. RANKED: The Best Airlines In America >



