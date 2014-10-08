A Pair Of Ryanair Boeing 737s Collide -- Again

A pair of Ryanair’s Boeing jets collided on the tarmac at Dublin Airport on Tuesday.

According to Sky News, the collision resulted in the wingtip of one aircraft lodged in the tail of the other.

A Ryanair spokeswoman told Sky News that there were no injuries and the stranded passengers were re-booked on other flights. The two Boeing were on their way to Brussels and Edinburgh respectively before their fender bender in the early morning darkness, reports the Dailymail.

This Ryanair mishap comes on the heels of a similar incident that took plane in June at London’s Stansted Airport. That collision — also between a pair of Ryanair Boeings — again involved the wing on one jet slicing into the tail of the other aircraft.

Emily Carroll, a passenger on one of the jets managed to post photos of the damaged aircraft taken from the her window seat.

The exact cause of the incident has yet to be determined. Sky News is also reporting that the Irish Aviation Authority is investigating the incident.

This Ryanair collision comes on the heels of a similar incident that took plane in June at London’s Stansted Airport. That collision — also between a pair of Ryanair Boeings — again involved the wing on one jet slicing into the tail of the other aircraft.

All in all, Ryanair — one of the world’s largest no-frills airlines — flies a fleet of nearly 200 Boeing 737-800 airliners.

Here’s mobile phone video taken from inside the cabin of one of the disabled jets:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.