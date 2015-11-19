This is what it's like to fly on Ryanair -- the famously inexpensive European airline

Ireland-based airline Ryanair has become one of the most popular carriers in Europe due to its extremely low fares. Business Insider politics reporter Pamela Engel recently returned from a year-long stay in London, during which she travelled on Ryanair seven times.
We asked her to share what it’s really like to fly Ryanair.
Produced by Graham Flanagan
