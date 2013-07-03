Laid-Off Corporate Lawyer Indicted For Allegedly Making A Death Threat

Ryan Walsh, 30, has been indicted in St. Louis, Missouri.

A New York University Law School grad who got laid off from huge corporate law firm Bryan Cave has been indicted for allegedly leaving a threatening voicemail on an old colleague’s phone, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.



Ryan Walsh, 30, was indicted for making a threat across state lines, which is a violation of federal law.

Walsh went to work for Bryan Cave in New York City after finishing NYU in 2008 but got laid off from the firm, according to an FBI affidavit cited by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. (That affidavit is no longer available in the court docket.)

After getting laid off, Walsh moved to the tiny rural town of Cassville, Mo, the affidavit said.

The recently unsealed indictment, which is available online, alleges Walsh made the threat on June 15 around 9:30 p.m. Here’s what he’s accused of saying:

We reached out to Walsh for comment, but his voicemail was full. The Post-Dispatch reported that he’s in police custody.

