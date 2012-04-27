Looks Like Dolphins Fans Will Have Something To Cheer About Even If Ryan Tannehill Stinks

The Miami Dolphins took Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill with the eighth pick in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday.
But even if drafting Tannehill that high is somewhat of a reach, Miami fans are sure to be excited about who’s coming to South Florida along with him.
Here’s Tannehill’s wife and part-time model Lauren cheering after the pick was announced:
Photo: Screen grab via Larry Brown Sports
And here she is posing with her NFL QB husband:
Photo: @LaurenTannehill
