Here's How Ryan Seacrest Is Seriously Expanding His Production Empire

Ryan Seacrest looks to expand his production company.

Ryan Seacrest Productions (RSP) is looking to make waves with recent hirings in executive ranks. According to The Hollywood Reporter, among those hired to Seacrest’s team include producer Nina Wass, who will serve as executive vp scripted programming, former senior VP of creative affairs at Reveille/Shine Heather Schuster as senior vp, and former programming vp at OWN Joseph Ferraro who will be vp of development.



Also on board are brothers Dan and Ben Newmark, previously with FremantleMedia.

RSP’s big hires come after two major investments in Seacrest’s production company.

Both Thomas H. Lee Partners (THL) and Bain Capital committed as much as $300 million to RSP for future media ventures in January.

In addition, RSP CEO Adam Sher told The Hollywood Reporter about another investment from Clear Channel radio that helped expand the company.

“We had an infusion of capital from Clear Channel into the production company, and we’ve set our sights on working with our various partners to seize on some exciting new opportunities in the entertainment landscape,” said Sher. “We’re investing in talent across the company to help us achieve this goal.”

Currently, RSP has rights to shows across E!, Bravo, ABC Family, and CBS including the Kardashians, The Nanny Diaries, and future game show, Draw Something.

Seacrest says his goal is to “also have a balanced slate of reality and scripted shows across major broadcast and cable networks.”

RSP was most recently in the running to acquire Dick Clark Productions.

