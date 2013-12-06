Ryan Seacrest Just Invested $US1 Million In This IPhone Keyboard

“American Idol” host and

general jack-of-all-tradesRyan Seacrest just invested $US1 million in his new iPhone attachment startup called the

Typo Keyboard.

Just slip the keyboard onto your phone like a case and start typing away as if you had a BlackBerry. The Typo launches in early 2014.

Seacrest co-founded the company with Show Media CEO Laurence Hallier and the duo expects to invest more than $US5 million to continue to create variations on the attachment, according to AllThingsD.

The idea originated because apparently Seacrest (and all his friends) used two phones: One with a keyboard for typing and correspondence and an iPhone for virtually everything else. After trying out and hating other keyboard models on the market, Seacrest and the team spent two years developing Typo.

You can pre-order it for your iPhone 5 or 5s for $US99.

Check out the demo video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

TYPO PRODUCTS – iPhone Keyboard Case from Typo on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.