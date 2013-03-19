Ryan Seacrest Just Gave Away Zynga's Secret: Draw Something 2 Is Coming Out

Photo: Dan Porter (@tfadp)

“American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest just revealed on Twitter that he’s testing Draw Something 2, a sequel to Zynga’s mobile hit Draw Something.Zynga New York general manager Dan Porter confirmed the news in a reply to Seacrest.



There’s much at stake for Zynga. Zynga spent a reported $180 million to acquire Draw Something maker OMGPOP, where Porter was CEO, a year ago.

Last fall, Zynga wrote off about half of the purchase price, and in its most recent quarter, CFO Mark Vranesh said that spending by users who pay for extras in the drawing game had dropped.

But since then, Zynga has touted Draw Something’s success. And Porter’s New York studio is the only one the company is keeping open after a recent round of office closures.

And while FarmVille 2 has been a big success, sequels to Zynga’s CityVille and Mafia Wars franchises were duds.

Here are the tweets:

I somehow convinced them to give me #DrawSomething2 first…this may be the best Mariah & Randy have ever looked twitter.com/RyanSeacrest/s… — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 18, 2013

[email protected]ryanseacrest thanks! So excited to confirm #DrawSomething2 is coming soon w/ new ways to draw & connect. twitter.com/tfadp/status/3… — Dan Porter (@tfadp) March 18, 2013

