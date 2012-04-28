Ryan Seacrest Signs On As 'Today' Show Correspondent

Watch your back, Matt Lauer.



Ryan Seacrest has officially joined the “Today” show team as a “special correspondent”—because the “E! News” and “American Idol” host doesn’t already have enough jobs.

According to The Wrap, the correspondent job is part of a new multi-platform deal with NBCUniversal.

Seacrest signed a two-year contract which will also extend his “E! News” hosting gig. (E! is an NBCU property.)

The news comes after Seacrest announced earlier this month that he will also be an Olympics correspondent for this summer’s London games.

Seacrest released this statement about the latest addition to his resumé:

“I am humbled to have the confidence of [NBCUniversal CEO] Steve Burke, Ted Harbert, Bonnie Hammer and many others within the NBCUniversal family, to strategically extend my relationship to encompass NBC programming,” Seacrest said, adding that he’s “eager and excited to take on this broader new role.”

