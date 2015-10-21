Ryan Seacrest locks down a multi-year contract with E! as 'American Idol' winds down

Ryan Seacrest is looking beyond “American Idol’s” end next season and locking down his contract with E!.

The producer and television personality has extended his contract with the NBCUniversal-owned cable channel. Specifically, he’ll remain the host of its “Live From the Red Carpet” series,” according to a network press release.

E! didn’t disclose the terms of the contract renewal, but Deadline sources say it has been extended for two years.

“NBCUniversal has long been an important partner to me, and I’m excited to continue our strategic relationship,” Seacrest, 40, said in a statement. “Live television is both thrilling and challenging in countless ways, and it’s a privilege to be a part of E!’s ‘Live From the Red Carpet’ shows. It’s truly a credit to the entire cast and incredible crew that we’re consistently able to produce the best awards season coverage in the business.”

E! Entertainment Ryan Seacrest interviews Amy Schumer at the Emmys.

Seacrest joined E! back in 2006. In nearly a decade, his presence at the network had diminished from anchoring E! News and other programs to simply hosting on the red carpet.

At the same time, Seacrest has produced the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” series and its spinoffs for E! under separate pacts with his production company, Ryan Seacrest Productions.

RSP also produces Bravo’s “Shahs of Sunset” and the upcoming Jennifer Lopez drama, “Shades of Blue,” for NBC.

Seacrest has also signed on to provide late night coverage at the upcoming 2016 Rio Olympics for NBC.

In addition to “Idol,” he continues to produce and host ABC’s “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve” and his syndicated radio shows.

