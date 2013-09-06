Ryan Seacrest Was A Great High School Football Player, Would 'Knock The Crap Out Of People'

Ryan Seacrest is involved in NBC’s coverage of tonight’s NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens, and a lot of people are asking why.

But it might surprise you to know that Seacrest was apparently once a really good football player.

Seacrest played at Dunwoody High School outside Atlanta in the early 90s (the Internet says he graduated in either 1992 or 1993). According to CBS Sports’ Bruce Feldman, he started at defensive back for two years before graduating.

David Kelly — who coached at Dunwoody before moving onto the college ranks — told Feldman that Seacrest used to “knock the crap out of people.”

Dunwoody is no joke. They won the state AAAA championship in 1993.

So with the exception the two guys who actually played in the NFL, Seacrest is probably the most decorated football player that NBC has on site tonight.

World class (via @erikmal):

