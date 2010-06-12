Ryan Seacrest Might Be New Oprah For CBS

Don Barrett of LARadio.com speculates that Ryan Seacret might ditch his Clear Channel radio gig after his contract is up in November and jump ship to CBS:



The move would be predicated on CBS’ interest in Ryan hosting an afternoon Oprah-type show for the start of the 2011 season. Ryan was very friendly with CBS president/ceo Les Moonves at a recent Lakers game. Some have suggested that they have already had conversations.

Part of the lure for Ryan would be an all-out production commitment to his daytime talk show – full production, massive promotion and a commitment from the network to make it work. Ryan’s already had a failed tv talk show with Fox in 2004. That show lasted only five months. Ryan has to be sure if he ventures back into daytime tv that the production has the full commitment of Moonves and his team.

If the tv deal became reality for Ryan and CBS, he would also bring his morning radio show, his syndicated program, along with his countdown shows.

Read more at LARadio >>

[h/t via I Want Media]

