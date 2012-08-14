Ryan Seacrest Is Trying To Buy The Golden Globes

Ryan Seacrest wants to acquire his late idol’s Dick Clark Productions.

Photo: ABC screencap / New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Ryan Seacrest wants to acquire Dick Clark Productions, the Golden Globes producers, according to Reuters. The “Idol” host is among bidders that have moved on to a second round including Colony Capital (Miramax owners), Guggenheim Partners, Core Media Group, and reportedly, CBS Corp.



In addition to the Golden Globes, DCP also produces the American Music Awards, the Miss Universe Pageant, Fox’s reality series, “So You Think You Can Dance,” and the “Dick Clarks’ New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

It’s no surprise the “American Idol” veteran wants in on DC Productions; after all, he cites the late Clark as a great source of inspiration.

Seacrest joined the “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” broadcast in 2006, working with Clark for six years and speaking fondly of his mentor after his passing.

“I learned a great deal from him, and I’ll always be indebted to him for his faith and support of me,” said Seacrest. “He was a remarkable host and businessman and left a rich legacy to television audiences around the world.”

Bidders have until August 31 to make an offer.

SEE ALSO: The Insane Clown Posse is suing the FBI >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.