Actually, Ryan Seacrest Got A Great Deal On Ellen Degeneres' $49 Million Beverly Hills Compound

We learned yesterday that Ryan Seacrest was the buyer of Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi‘s enormous compound in Beverly Hills, which had been listed at $49 million.



Now we know that he paid $37 million for the spread, according to The Wall Street Journal.

That’s a pretty impressive discount, considering it was being shopped around last year with a $60 million price tag.

Ellen picked up the main house in 2007 for $29 million, and over the next few years, the couple bought up the surrounding mansions and expanded their massive compound to over 24,000 square feet, costing them about $50 million.

