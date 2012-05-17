Actually, Ryan Seacrest Got A Great Deal On Ellen Degeneres' $49 Million Beverly Hills Compound

Julie Zeveloff
ryan seacrest ellen degeneres house

We learned yesterday that Ryan Seacrest was the buyer of Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi‘s enormous compound in Beverly Hills, which had been listed at $49 million.

Now we know that he paid $37 million for the spread, according to The Wall Street Journal.

That’s a pretty impressive discount, considering it was being shopped around last year with a $60 million price tag.

Ellen picked up the main house in 2007 for $29 million, and over the next few years, the couple bought up the surrounding mansions and expanded their massive compound to over 24,000 square feet, costing them about $50 million.

