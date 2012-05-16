Ryan Seacrest Just Bought This Gigantic Beverly Hills Compound From Ellen Degeneres For Around $49 Million

Julie Zeveloff, Leah Goldman
ryan seacrest ellen degeneres house

After a roller coaster of price hikes and price chops, Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi have finally sold their enormous compound in Beverly Hills to Ryan Seacrest.

The home was currently on the market for $49 million and Seacrest paid something close to that price, TMZ reports.

Ellen picked up the main house in 2007 for $29 million, and over the next few years, the couple bought up the surrounding mansions and expanded their massive compound to over 24,000 square feet, costing them about $50 million.

Meanwhile, Ellen recently picked up a Malibu beach house from Brad Pitt for $12 million.

Here's the pool and outdoor seating area

The property is massive

More outdoor seating, quite a relaxing area

An aerial view of the property

Gorgeous high ceilings

This room has a log cabin feel

A sun room to let in the California rays

We love all the greenery

A spacious game room

Lots of space to keep an art collection

The classy bathroom

One last look!

