Ryan Seacrest Just Bought This Gigantic Beverly Hills Compound From Ellen Degeneres For Around $49 Million

After a roller coaster of price hikes and price chops, Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi have finally sold their enormous compound in Beverly Hills to Ryan Seacrest.



The home was currently on the market for $49 million and Seacrest paid something close to that price, TMZ reports.

Ellen picked up the main house in 2007 for $29 million, and over the next few years, the couple bought up the surrounding mansions and expanded their massive compound to over 24,000 square feet, costing them about $50 million.

Meanwhile, Ellen recently picked up a Malibu beach house from Brad Pitt for $12 million.

