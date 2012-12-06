Ryan Seacrest Bought A Marketing Agency [THE BRIEF]

Photo: Getty
- Ryan Seacrest seems to be everywhere. He’s a TV host, radio personality, as a producer is responsible for shows like “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “Shas of Sunset,” and has extensive deals with brands like P&G, Coca-Cola, and Microsoft. But that isn’t enough for the 37-year-old. Seacrest just bought a marketing company, Civic Entertainment Group, to expand his reach. “Part of my overall goal in the business is to connect content, brands and consumers. I think that this is a great opportunity to do that,” he told the NY Times.
- Net-a-porter plans to launch a fashion magazine — a print fashion magazine — in the next 12 months.
- Unmetric, a social media benchmarking company for major brands, announced Unmetric Agency Platform that allows agencies to measure how clients compare to competition on social media platforms.
- LinkedIn and Staples just launched SUCCEED: Small Business Network, a community for small business professionals to connect and collaborate with peers. This comes complete with many features, including a special edition of LinkedIn Today — the site’s daily newspaper, essentially — with stories geared towards small business.
- AOL’s Advertising.com Group acquiring Buysight Inc., a Silicon Valley ad tech company.
- Publicis Groupe acquired 100 per cent of luxury and beauty brand agency AR New York. It will keep its name, CCO and CEO.
- Havas Sports & Entertainment announced a strategic partnership with Benza Promotions & Events, an independent Brazilian experiential marketing agency.
- Mediaspectrum’s sales and adwatch cross-platform advertising sales and production solution for media companies are now SAP-endorsed.
