Ryan Seacrest Bought A Marketing Agency [THE BRIEF]

Here's what you need to know today:

Ryan Seacrest seems to be everywhere. He’s a TV host, radio personality, as a producer is responsible for shows like “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “Shas of Sunset,” and has extensive deals with brands like P&G, Coca-Cola, and Microsoft. But that isn’t enough for the 37-year-old. Seacrest just bought a marketing company, Civic Entertainment Group, to expand his reach. “Part of my overall goal in the business is to connect content, brands and consumers. I think that this is a great opportunity to do that,” he told the NY Times.

Net-a-porter plans to launch a fashion magazine — a print fashion magazine — in the next 12 months.

Unmetric, a social media benchmarking company for major brands, announced Unmetric Agency Platform that allows agencies to measure how clients compare to competition on social media platforms.

LinkedIn and Staples just launched SUCCEED: Small Business Network, a community for small business professionals to connect and collaborate with peers. This comes complete with many features, including a special edition of LinkedIn Today — the site’s daily newspaper, essentially — with stories geared towards small business.

AOL’s Advertising.com Group acquiring Buysight Inc., a Silicon Valley ad tech company.

Publicis Groupe acquired 100 per cent of luxury and beauty brand agency AR New York. It will keep its name, CCO and CEO.

Havas Sports & Entertainment announced a strategic partnership with Benza Promotions & Events, an independent Brazilian experiential marketing agency.

Mediaspectrum’s sales and adwatch cross-platform advertising sales and production solution for media companies are now SAP-endorsed.

