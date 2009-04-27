William Morris-endeavour Deal Has Agents Scrambling*

UPDATE: David Lonner has confirmed he won’t be part of William Morris and endeavour’s combined agency.

EARLIER: After months of negotiations, talent agencies William Morris and endeavour are set to vote this week today on a merger agreement that would create the second most powerful agency in Hollywood.

But the deal is going to mean that as many as 100 agents from the combined firm might be let go (according to Nikki Finke) and at least five agents from William Morris are already rumoured to be on their way out.

Read on to see the stars whose representatives might be switching firms and where those agents are likely to go.

David Lonner represents directors JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves (Cloverfield and Felicity), Jason Reitman (Juno and Thank You For Smoking) and Jon Turteltaub (Cool Runnings, While You Were Sleeping, both National Treasure movies, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice) and writer Jim Taylor (Election, Jurassic Park III, Sideways and I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry). He’s considering becoming a manager for a well-known firm.

Steve Rabineau represents directors Terry Gilliam (several Monty Python TV episodes and movies and Heath Ledger’s final film The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus), Alfonso Cuaron (Children of Men and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban), Stephen Herek (Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Mighty Ducks and Mr. Holland’s Opus), Phillip Noyce (the upcoming Salt with Angelina Jolie, The Bone Collector, Clear and Present Danger), writer-director Don Roos (The Opposite of Sex, Marley & Me, Single White Female, and the upcoming Love and Other Impossible Pursuits), and writers Alvin Sargent (Spider-Man 2 and 3, Unfaithful) and Daniel Waters (Heathers, Batman Returns and Demolition Man). He’s expected to go to United Talent.

Mark Itkin represents Leeza Gibbons and is expected to go to CAA.

John Ferriter represents Ryan Seacrest, Larry King, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Donny and Marie Osmond, Heather Mills, Candace Bushnell, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sharon Osbourne and Jerry Springer. He’ll likely start his own firm.

Aaron Kaplan represents Lost writer Carlton Cuse, ER’s Parminder Nagra, Jessica Simpson and Sylvester Stallone. He reportedly has three years left on an $11 million, five-year contract, which means William Morris might have to write him a huge check to let him go. If he does leave, he could go to United Talent.

