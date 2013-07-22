Ryan Reynolds Has Two Huge Movie Flops — Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

It wasn’t a good weekend to be Ryan Reynolds.



Both of his new movies, “Men in Black” look alike, “R.I.P.D.” and animated snail flick “Turbo” bombed opening weekend.

Universal won’t feel a big sting from “R.I.P.D.” “Fast & Furious 6” and “Despicable Me 2” have been massively huge hits for them this year.

We can’t say the same for DreamWorks Animation with “Turbo.” The film debuted lower than last year’s “Rise of the Guardians” bomb.

That’s not good news for DreamWorks Animation, who shortly after laid off 350 employees. That flop lost DWA $87 million. In a recent 10K SEC filing, DreamWorks Animation admitted that the failure of any singular film could be a disaster.

Company stock fell Wednesday when predictions for the film were poor.

Instead, it was Warner Bros. low-budget horror flick “The Conjuring” that soared at theatres, earning more money than last week’s “Pacific Rim” opening weekend.

That follows the latest trend of small horror flicks doing impressively well upon debut.

At the indie film circuit Michael B. Jordan’s “Fruitvale Station” may be playing in only 34 theatres, but it earned a big $742,000 over the weekend. It’s wide release comes this weekend. That’s more than the debut of Kristen Wiig’s flick “Girl Most Likely” that appeared in 353 theatres.

Out of the top 10 this weekend included Kevin Hart’s successful comedy “Let Me Explain” which has earned $30 million.

“The Lone Ranger” bomb dropped a huge six spots at theatres. The Disney Western has earned $147.8 million at theatres. Channing Tatum’s “White House Down” was also knocked out of the top 10 after a month. The film, which cost Sony $150 million, has earned $92.4 million worldwide.

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. “Monsters University” holds onto a top 10 spot adding another $5 million to its $533 million haul at the box office.

9. Brad Pitt’s “World War Z” edges out the monsters with $5.2 million. Paramount’s zombie flick has now earned more than $456 million worldwide at theatres.

8. After a month, Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy’s “The Heat” is still packing a punch with $9.3 million. The comedy has earned $145 million worldwide.

7. Ryan Reynold’s big-budget “R.I.P.D.” bombed with $12.7 million. The Universal film cost an estimated $130 million to make. Thankfully, the studio has the success of “Fast & Furious 6” and “Despicable Me 2” to fall back on.

6. Guillermo del Toro’s monster movie “Pacific Rim” drops three spots with $16 million. Despite its underwhelming opening in the states ($37.8 million), the film is catching on overseas earning $110 million.

5. Bruce Willis’ “Red 2” sequel earned a slightly disappointing $18.5 million opening weekend. That’s a bit short of the $21.8 million opening of the 2010 original.

4. Adam Sandler’s “Grown Ups 2” manages to earn $20 million in week two. The sequel to the 2010 film is performing slightly better than the original at theatres.

3. “Turbo” came in third with a sluggish $21.5 million. The animated snail flick opened lower than DreamWorks’ Animation’s last bomb “Rise of the Guardians.” Since its Wednesday opening (a smart move), the film has earned $31.2 million. The film cost an estimated $135 million to make.

2. “Despicable Me 2” is still leading the pack with $25 million. The little yellow minions are closing in on $600 million worldwide for Universal. Overseas, the film came in first with an added $35.4 million.

1. “The Conjuring” becomes the latest in a trend of low-budget horror films to perform exceedingly well opening weekend with a big $41.5 million. The Warner Bros. film cost an estimated $20 million to make.

