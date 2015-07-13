Ryan Reynolds says the 'Deadpool' movie is happening because of the fans

Ryan Reynolds has been trying to get a “Deadpool” movie made for 11 years.

When he took the stage for the ‘Deadpool” movie late Saturday afternoon, he opened up the panel by letting fans know the film of the Comic-Con favourite character was getting made because of them.

“One year ago to almost today, some a — hole in here leaked that footage, and that’s why we’re standing here,” said Reynolds.”

Reynolds is referring to test footage he shot for a “Deadpool” movie which later went viral on YouTube. The footage has since been pulled from the internet.

“Tim Miller [the director] and I just sat back there [pointing to backstage] and just shook our heads, in kind of awe, just thinking, ‘How did we get here?'” continued Reynolds. “You guys, the internet, fans, you guys made the studio do this. You bent their arms behind their backs, twisted their frigging necks, and here we are.”

When asked why he thinks people love this character, Reynolds responded, “I think this character inhabits a space in the comic book universe that no other person can or will ever inhabit. It’s got everything you’d ever want. For one, I just think it’s an absolute miracle that a studio let us make ‘Deadpool,’ let alone an R-rated ‘Deadpool.'”

“It was R, it was PG, it was R again,” chimed in director Tim Miller.

The “Deadpool” movie will be released February 12.

Flicks and the City released footage of the panel online.

You can check it out below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.