The internet is having a field day with this photo of Ryan Reynolds looking trapped at Taylor Swift's 4th of July party

Aly Weisman

Taylor Swift hosted a star-studded 4th of July weekend at her home in Rhode Island, but not everyone in attendance was enamoured by the singer’s giant water slides and matching swimsuits.

The internet is going nuts over this image of Ryan Reynolds looking trapped and bored during a coupley photoshoop at Camp Swift.

??

A photo posted by Britany LaManna (@britmaack) on

In the photo, Reynolds is holding his pregnant wife, actress Blake Lively, alongside Swift and her “new boyfriend” Tom Hiddelston, as well as T.Swift’s childhood pal.

But Reynolds appears to be sceptical of the staged photo-op, and everyone is loving it:

 

 

 

 

NOW WATCH: The crazy process behind handmade Greek yogurt

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.