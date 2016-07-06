The internet is having a field day with this photo of Ryan Reynolds looking trapped at Taylor Swift's 4th of July party

Taylor Swift hosted a star-studded 4th of July weekend at her home in Rhode Island, but not everyone in attendance was enamoured by the singer’s giant water slides and matching swimsuits.

The internet is going nuts over this image of Ryan Reynolds looking trapped and bored during a coupley photoshoop at Camp Swift.

?? A photo posted by Britany LaManna (@britmaack) on Jul 5, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

In the photo, Reynolds is holding his pregnant wife, actress Blake Lively, alongside Swift and her “new boyfriend” Tom Hiddelston, as well as T.Swift’s childhood pal.

But Reynolds appears to be sceptical of the staged photo-op, and everyone is loving it:

Ryan Reynolds, looking like he’s dying inside, is all of us #hiddleswift https://t.co/TFYxCuJLoy

— chrissie russell (@chrissierussell) July 5, 2016

You guys, I think @RyanReynolds is sending a signal… “HELP MEEEEE!” Someone needs to check on him. pic.twitter.com/2zmjsXKW3N

— Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) July 5, 2016

Ryan Reynolds looked so unhappy sitting next to Swiddles. I am living for his reaction lmao.

— celebsconfess (@celebsconfesss) July 5, 2016

Ryan Reynolds, questioning the decisions that brought him to this very spot. pic.twitter.com/J2W1vX7z7T

— Sophie Kalagas (@skalagas) July 6, 2016

Ryan Reynolds looks like he’s suffering in every single photo taken at Taylor Swift’s party

— Jade (@jadealexxia) July 5, 2016

