Ryan Reynolds says he had a 'nervous breakdown' after finishing 'Deadpool'

Ryan Reynolds’ superhero movie “Deadpool” was a huge box-office success when it debuted in February, but the years worth of work that went into it reportedly took a toll on its lead actor.

In an interview with GQ, Reynolds revealed that the 11-year process of getting “Deadpool” in theatres brought him to the brink of a “nervous breakdown” once the production came to a close.

“I felt like I was on some schooner in the middle of a white squall the whole time,” he said. “It just never stopped. When it ﬁnally ended, I had a little bit of a nervous breakdown. I literally had the shakes.

“I went to go see a doctor because I felt like I was suffering from a neurological problem or something,” he continued. “And every doctor I saw said, ‘You have anxiety.'”

“Deadpool” went on to rake in over $782 million at the worldwide box office, and Reynolds now sees the film’s runaway success as “vindication” for the years of toiling with 20th Century Fox to get the movie made.

“There’s a certain vindication that comes with that, especially because the studio — granted, under different regimes — for years just kept telling us to go f— ourselves sterile.”

Following the movie’s box-office domination this year, 20th Century Fox is reportedly in the process of making two “Deadpool” sequels, neither of which have release dates at this point.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.