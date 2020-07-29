Ryan Reynolds hilariously trolls Hugh Jackman for his Emmy nomination

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/APRyan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have known each other for years.
- The nominees for the 2020 Emmys were announced on Tuesday, and Hugh Jackman earned a nod for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for his performance in HBO’s “Bad Education.”
- Jackman starred as Frank Tassone, a real-life former superintendent at a high school who went to prison for embezzlement.
- Fellow Marvel star Ryan Reynolds, who Jackman has been in a fake feud with for years, trolled the 51-year-old Australian actor.
- “Buddy, congratulations! Just heard you got an Emmy nomination. That’s just crazy. That’s crazy, not because you don’t deserve it. Well,” Reynolds said in a video shared by Jackman, jokingly implying that the actor wasn’t worthy of the nod.
Careful @VancityReynolds … you’re looking a bit green. (Thank you @TelevisionAcad for making this moment possible!). #EmmyNominations #BadEducation pic.twitter.com/zDBIMuDt4L
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 28, 2020
